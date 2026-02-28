Ever Find Yourself Feeling Anxious About Christmas? Now Is The Time To Learn About Christougenniatikophobia, The Fear Of Christmas!

The holiday season is over, and for many people there is nothing more depressing than that.

All the time and effort that went into buying and wrapping gifts, decorating, planning and cooking has been and gone as fast as your relatives’ cars disappeared down the street, and now you’re left wondering when you’ll see them again and – more importantly – when you’ll next have time off work.

But for some people, the end of the holiday season and the dreary start to a new year isn’t the dismal period it sounds like.

For those with a debilitating fear of Christmas – Christougenniatikophobia to give it its proper name – knowing that the holiday season is behind us is reassuring to say the least.

Just like any phobia, Christougenniatikophobia can range in severity, from an anxiety and dread of the big day and all it entails (for many of us, spending time with family who we may not see eye-to-eye with, long journeys, and the pressure to purchase the ‘perfect’ gifts and show off the ‘perfect life’).

At its more extreme end, sufferers of Christougenniatikophobia can suffer from severe anxiety and panic attacks as the holiday season approaches, feeling wholly debilitated on the day itself.

What might sound trivial to some is a serious and unpleasant condition that generally stems from trauma, and can leave its sufferers with a pounding heart, nausea, and even fainting as the boughs are starting to be decked.

And if you have even an ounce of empathy, you can understand this. After all, if you suffered severe Christmas-related trauma, the holidays aren’t exactly subtle as they roll around. And all that forced-merriment really doesn’t help.

So, if you find yourself suffering from Christougenniatikophobia as another year flies by, what do you do about it? Well, just like any physical or mental health condition, this one is best dealt with by taking a trip to your doctor.

The good news is that like many phobias, a fear of Christmas or associated things (Santa Claus and Christmas Trees are particularly common, whilst social anxiety can understandably spike during the holidays) can be treated, with therapy offering plenty of effective options.

And if someone you love is suffering, either from Christougenniatikophobia or some other anxiety – during the holidays, or at any other time of year for that matter? Showing patience, understanding, and being forgiving if they need to duck out will be very much appreciated.

Lowering the pressure on ourselves and others is helpful at any time of year, but during the holidays in particular.

