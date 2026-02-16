Expectant HOA Homeowner Tried To Keep Her Pregnancy Private, But A Nosy Neighbor Turned It Into A Personal Offense

Some neighbors don’t just want small talk — they want full access to your entire life.

So when one homeowner finally started showing her pregnancy bump and a friendly neighbor congratulated her, one HOA busybody grew furious she wasn’t “in the loop” first.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not telling my neighbour that I’m pregnant? I live in an HOA with pretty good neighbours. I love where I live, and we were able to buy our first house because houses built in an HOA are usually cheaper than single homes.

However, there was one neighbor who proved to be trouble.

Since I first moved in, I’ve had a nosy neighbour who comments on everything and everyone (trying to get you on certain sides of debates which I don’t agree with doing). She told me the first day that I moved in that she was the head of the HOA (which she wasn’t.) And she told me that my next-door neighbour was the biggest AH to roam the earth. Turns out my neighbour is LOVELY, and we get along great.

This homeowner usually tries to avoid the nosy neighbor at any cost.

This crazy neighbour of mine lives down at the end of the complex and will stop you to talk about her life and her perfect daughter for an hour.

But when she saw her friendly neighbor, she was happy to talk.

Anyways, I was outside getting the mail and another neighbour walked by, noticing that I have a bump (almost half way through my pregnancy and starting to show). We talked about it briefly, and she shared congratulations.

That’s when the crazy neighbor got angry.

I’m walking back with my mail and notice that nosy neighbour was listening to the conversation. She walked over and said that she should have been in the loop about my pregnancy before the other neighbours.

The homeowner stands up for her privacy, which only made her more upset.

I told her that it’s none of her business, and I wasn’t planning on outright telling anyone anyways. It’s not something that I need to share with neighbours I don’t get along with especially. Anyways, I got glares from her and she stormed away after getting her mail from the post box as well.

She continued to treat the homeowner’s discretion like some sort of personal slight.

She said that “this isn’t the proper way for you to communicate a pregnancy to me” AITA for not wanting her to know about the pregnancy?

This neighbor pretty much proved why she couldn’t have been trusted with the news in the first place.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This neighbor needs to learn a valuable lesson in minding her own dang business.

Canadians are known for being nice, but this request was just plain ridiculous.

This homeowner doesn’t owe this nosy woman a single thing.

Surely this woman could find something better to do with her time.

She doesn’t deserve to be in the loop.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.