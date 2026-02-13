Experienced Employee Takes The Overtime Hours They Want Because Of Their Seniority, But An Employee Below Them Isn’t Happy About It

If you’ve put in your time working for a company, you get more perks than the people who have been there less time than you.

Some people might not like it, but that’s usually the way things work.

The worker who wrote this story uses their seniority to their advantage, but not everyone is happy about it.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for “taking too much overtime”? “At my job when pre-scheduled OT is up for grabs it is offered in order of seniority, with the most senior employee getting first pick and then down the line from there. When I was new, I just about never got overtime of my choosing – if at all. It was always forced on to me when nobody signed up for it or I got lucky and emergency coverage was needed when I would be the only one able to do it.

There was a point where I would sleep in my car in the parking lot after an 8 or 12 hour shift just to come in 4 hours later for the only OT I could get that wasn’t taken. I am now 7 years into my career and finally have the seniority to pickup any shifts I want.

I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation but the fact of the matter is I’m in financial straits and need all the OT I can get. I have a less senior employee who has been giving me grief each and every time I sign up for overtime. She complains that I don’t share it and guilt trips me each and everyday by walking past the signup sheets to see if I signed up for anything. AITA?”

Well, seniority exists at some businesses for a reason…

