Fashion Enthusiast Embraced Bold Looks And Self Expression, So When Her Friend Constantly Mocked Her Appearance, Their Friendship Started To Unravel

Friendships are supposed to be safe spaces, not constant critiques.

So when one woman who loved dressing in bold alternative styles kept hearing snide remarks from her trendy-dressed friend about her makeup, clothes, and even her life choices, the constant “opinions” started to sting.

What her friend called honesty began to feel a lot like disrespect.

AITA for telling my friend that her opinions hurt my feelings? I am a person that dresses in alternative styles: glamorous, I like sparkles, colors, romantic goth, etc.

My friend wears trendy clothes. She has the tendency to make comments about my style: that I am wearing a granny dress, that she cannot take me seriously because of my eyebrows, that she thought that my makeup was an accident, and that she doesn’t like how my hair looks.

The thing is: she never asked!

I never asked for her opinion on anything that she commented on, yet she keeps on making comments about how I put myself together. Thing is, I have never made a comment about how she dresses.

I understand that people have different styles, and even though I wouldn’t dress like her because it’s not my style, I would never judge her. Quite the opposite, I always hype her up and encourage her.

Also, I understand that even though that’s her opinion, I would never make comments about her that way because I know it would hurt her. I communicated to her that her comments are bothering me. Her response was that she is just stating her opinion and that I have every right to ignore her.

When I told her that I understand that, but still I do not think it’s okay for her to do that, she told me that it’s just her personality and that I am sensitive. The problem is the fact that my style isn’t the only thing she comments on.

She makes comments about my hobbies and the decisions I make in life. Again, I never make comments about her decisions in life. For example, she made many comments about how much clothes I buy and that it’s stupid.

Fashion is my passion, and I have the money for it. If she asks for my opinion, I will nicely say what I think about the situation. I believe she is not treating me with the same patience and respect I am treating her.

Also, she made comments about how I look when I was feeling very insecure and just starting to experiment with my style. Now I am confident with myself, but still I don’t think it’s okay for her to make those comments about me.

Another thing is the fact that I have had many friends in the past that had made fun of me. I was always the butt of the joke (I was told that I dress like a homeless person, etc.), and I don’t want to have friendships like that ever again. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Just because you call someone a friend doesn’t actually make it so.

This friend is making it abundantly clear what kind of person she is.

Friends should lift you up, not tear you down.

There’s a clear lack of respect in this relationship.

Maybe not every “opinion” needs to be voiced.

Honesty is one thing, but cruelty is another.

