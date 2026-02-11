Father Threw His Introverted Daughter A Big Birthday Party, But He Was Accused Of Ruining The Celebration When He Didn’t Fulfill He Birthday Wishes

Birthdays don’t look the same for every child.

In this story, a father ignored his introverted daughter’s request to spend her birthday alone in her room.

Instead, he and his wife planned a large family barbecue with a bouncy castle.

The plan backfired when their daughter didn’t appreciate the nice gesture.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for “ruining” my daughter’s birthday I (45M) have three kids. They are 16M, 14M, and 12F. This story concerns my 12F. My daughter’s birthday falls on New Year’s. It tends to be disregarded, never on purpose. This is because it’s between two big holidays. We’ve always tried to make her feel special.

This man and his wife tried to “fix” their daughter’s introversion.

My daughter is a known introvert. She tends to spend a lot of time in her room. If we’re at a family event, she just sits in a corner on her phone. She is also very unconventional. She doesn’t desire a lot of the things typical of girls her age. My wife and I have tried to fix this. We have tried to get her to open up more. But to no avail.

They asked her what she wanted for her birthday.

The issue arose when my wife and I asked her how she wanted to spend her birthday. She said something along the lines of alone with snacks in my room. This request wasn’t outlandish for her. But spending your birthday alone doesn’t seem like a good way to spend your birthday. It would also reflect poorly on us. The family likes big celebrations.

But they planned something else for her.

So instead, we invited family over on her birthday. It was for a birthday and New Year’s celebration. It was a barbecue with lots of snacks. My brother brought a projector. We rented a bouncy castle. I thought she would realize this was better. I thought it was a more productive way to spend her birthday.

His daughter got upset and was miserable the entire time.

But I was wrong. She was miserable the whole time. She just sat in the corner. When everyone left late at night, she started screaming at me and my wife. She said we ruined her birthday. My wife did most of the scolding. She was sent to her room.

They didn’t even give her the gift she asked.

How could we ruin her birthday? Her plans were just bedrotting. She was also mad because she didn’t get the gift she wanted. She wanted a hot chocolate machine. She’s the only family member who drinks hot chocolate. She’s not 50. So we got her something else. We thought she would appreciate it more.

Now, she’s ignoring all of them.

This morning, she ignored all of us. She ignored my sons as well. They are on our side. They think she’s being ungrateful since the party was great. I was just trying to make her birthday special. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

Here’s another honest opinion.

People are calling them out.

I feel so sorry for your daughter, says this one.

Turns out you can’t fix an introvert’s birthday with a bouncy castle and good intentions.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.