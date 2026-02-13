Father Tried To Force His Son Into Accepting Ivy League College Offers, But When He Wanted To Pursue Scuba Diving, The Family Was Split Over What Success Really Means

Parents often measure success by degrees, titles, and the paths they believe lead to the most stability.

So when one father’s son rejected Ivy-level college offers to pursue scuba diving instead, tensions bubbled to the surface fast.

WIBTA if I cut my child off for not going to college? My son is 18 years old and currently on a gap year. He has offers from a range of fantastic colleges, including Princeton and Berkeley.

But his son has envisioned a very different path for himself.

He isn’t interested in going and wants to work as a scuba diving instructor, something he’s done as a hobby for years.

In this father’s eyes, this is completely unacceptable.

This is something I’d never even consider because of the lack of money, social status, and accomplishment. He honestly does not seem bothered by this at all.

He doesn’t think this is the right choice for his son at all and contemplates the best way to show his son he’s making a huge mistake.

Still, I feel as if he will end up regretting it long term when he’s older, which is why I’ve suggested to my wife cutting him off and then seeing if he still feels the same way after he graduates.

His wife wasn’t happy at all with this plan.

She’s flipped out and brings up how he’s wanted to do this for years, his life’s dream, etc.

Still, he thinks he knows best.

But at the end of the day, I’m the breadwinner, and my son’s money is coming from me. WIBTA if I cut him off if he doesn’t attend? He could easily “survive” without support, but it would be a far less luxurious lifestyle.

The son chose passion over prestige, whether this father likes it or not.

What did Reddit think?

This redditor reminds this father that college might not be the best path for everyone.

You really shouldn’t force your child into taking such a big step.

No kid should be punished for simply following their dreams.

On the other hand, his son will have to accept that jobs like this don’t typically pay as well.

This son wanted a life he would actually love!

