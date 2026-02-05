Fed-Up Mother Watched Her Son Party Through College, So She Cut Off The Tuition Money And Delivered A Brutal Reality Check

Parents often struggle to know when support turns into enabling, especially once their kids fly the coop.

So when one mother discovered her son was treating college like a nonstop party and flunking out despite multiple warnings, her patience finally ran out.

And some not-so-nice words were exchanged.

AITA got telling my son I’m not paying for college and I don’t believe he is smart enough for it anymore My son, 18, went to college last year. He joined the spring semester, a chance to spread his wings and move on with his life.

But her son hasn’t made the most out of the academic experience.

The issue is that he failed every single class but one. He went on probation with the school, and he told me that he lost track of time.

So she gave him strict rules, which he then promptly broke.

I told him he needs to get off probation, get at least C’s this semester, and have no issues, or I won’t pay anymore. I got a call to come pick him up from the station last night (busted for a party). I had him pull up his grades, and he is failing everything again.

So finally, her patience was up — and so was her filter.

I told him I am done. I will pay to finish this semester, but I won’t pay for college anymore. This resulted in an argument where I told him I don’t think he’s smart enough for college because he can’t learn from his mistakes.

Now everyone’s mad at her.

He called me an AH, and now my ex is on me. I told him he can pay it if he cares so much. AITA?

One way or another, this student needs a reality check.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts on the matter.

Intelligence really isn’t the biggest issue here.

Poor time management is more likely to blame.

Maybe community college would be a better first step.

This user would have phrased things a little differently.

There’s a fine line between being understanding with your child succeed and letting them to make the same expensive mistakes over and over.

If he wanted to keep flunking, it would have to be on his dime.

