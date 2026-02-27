Firefighter Submitted A $375 Expense Report After A Work Trip, But Accounting Made Him Recode Everything Using Their Formula, So He Followed Instructions And Got Paid Nearly $900 Instead

Sometimes, you encounter a company policy that really leaves you scratching your head.

Imagine you were sent on a work trip where you would be required to cover fuel, hotels, and food until you got back. Would you expect to get paid more money than you spent? Or would you expect to be reimbursed for what you actually spent?

In the following story, one firefighter recounts how he was paid more than double what he spent on a trip just like this. Here’s why.

Expense report, you say? So, many years ago, I worked for a large municipal fire department. I took a three-day training assignment about four hours away from home, to which I drove my own car there and back. As instructed, I saved all my receipts for gas, meals, and lodging.

They kept making him revise the paperwork.

When I got back, I filled out the required paperwork for expenses, uploaded the receipts, and completed the form with my actual expenses. It came out to around $375. Then, I submitted it to accounting. The next day, I got an email from them. I need to recode the receipts and review how I filled out the form. Okay, I do that. The next day, I get another email. I didn’t label the travel correctly. Instead of the actual fuel used, they use a formula based on some gas price, and I have to calculate it based on mileage. Okay, did that.

Somehow, he got paid a lot more than he spent.

Instead of what I actually paid, I wound up being paid at least double. The next day, it was the hotel. Instead of being paid what I actually spent, I got paid a predetermined amount. Okay. Several more corrections, and “You didn’t fill this out correctly,” and I went from getting reimbursed around $375 to being paid almost $900 for the training. Not sure it’s malicious per se, but I did exactly what the accounting person said and made almost three times what I spent. Plus my hourly pay. Crazy.

Wow! That was definitely a win for him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

According to this comment, that’s standard.

Here’s someone who mentions wear and tear.

So true.

Let’s hope so.

What a great ending! It’s always nice when workers are fairly compensated.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.