Friend Promises to Pay for 70-Mile Airport Pickup, So He Drives Through Traffic But Then Gets Stiffed With Just a $12 Burger

He rearranged his schedule, drove 70 miles roundtrip through airport traffic, and used his own gas to pick up a friend who said weeks earlier that he’d pay him for the ride.

Considering an Uber would’ve cost around $70, he figured at least partial payment was fair. Instead, he got a burger, fries, and a soda…and no mention of the promised money.

Read on for the story.

AITA? I picked up my friend from the airport and he did Not pay me. I took the effort driving to the airport traffic, used my own gas, I drove 70 miles (112 KM) roundtrip, and even took time out of my busy life to pick him up. Usually, the cheapest Uber ride would be about $70 and I would have been OK had he pay me half of that. Im just hurt and resentful and quietly upset that he did not contribute any money.

Hmm…

He did buy me a burger, fries and soda, but that was only about $12. I felt disrespected and like he smartly used me so he can save money by avoiding Uber, and he did not value my time. Im a low-income guy on welfare, and his income is so higher than mine. He told me weeks before, that he will pay me for picking him up, but turned out he chose not to.

Well, if he told you that…

I regret picking him up. I will choose to say No next time. I do have people-pleasing tendencies. I do not want the friendship to have a business vibe. Should I discuss this issue with him? This hurt and feeling taking advantage of is bothering me. Or should I just allow time to let my resentment to my unfair friend possibly subside over time?..Thank you all.

He’s left wondering if he should bring it up or just swallow it and say no next time.

Everyone on Reddit has differing opinions.

This person says YTA.

This persons ays NTA.

And this person says everyone is a jerk here.

It’s not just about the gas money…it’s about expectations that were never fully cleared up.

