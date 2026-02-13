Friends Start A Gel Blaster Battle And People In The Neighborhood Love It, But One Neighbor Is Annoyed

Imagine starting a fun outdoor game with some friends, but it looks like so much fun that your neighbors want to join in. What would you do if one neighbor complained about this new neighborhood “war”?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation and even the HOA is on their side. However, they’re still wondering if it was wrong to start this neighborhood “war.”

AITA For Starting A Neighborhood “War”? A few months, my friends and I got interested in gel blasters. We all live in the same neighborhood and decided to have some battles in my front yard. We are all adults and thought it would be fun to do it on the weekends. We established some house rules, such as: We only do it during daylight

We don’t go on my neighbors property

Aim for the body only We do everything we can to not disturb my neighbors on either side of my house as little as possible.

The fun seemed contagious.

A few of my other neighbors have been seeing us do our little skirmishes and surprisingly they got interested. They asked where we got our blasters. They tried ours out, and they went back to their homes. Next thing we knew, they had their own blasters. They asked if they can join in. We said yes. Then more and more neighbors joined in. To where the “wars” would be the span of two streets. Each street would their own team. What started as a group of just six friends, now turned into a friendly battle of part of the neighborhood.

There’s always that one neighbor who wants to ruin the fun.

Now this is where I got called a jerk, one neighbor thought we would destroy her property. Even though, we told her we wouldn’t go near her house. She made some accusations I turned the neighborhood into a “hooligan city”. She tried getting the Homeowner’s Association (HOA) involved. Little did she know at that time the HOA was well aware and are okay with what we’re doing. As long as we enforce our rules, and don’t damage other’s homes who are not involved. So Reddit AITA for starting a friendly battle between my neighbors?

I can kind of see the neighbor’s perspective, but as long as they don’t play on her yard or do any damage, she’s going to have to learn to live with it or move. A bunch of neighbors having fun together sounds like an awesome neighborhood!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

There’s always going to be one neighbor who tries to ruin the fun.

