Girlfriend Shares Her Honest Feelings About Her New Neighborhood, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Was Rude

Imagine moving from one neighborhood to another neighborhood, and you kind of miss your old neighborhood. If you were asked how you felt about your new neighborhood, would you answer honestly, or would you stay positive and say that you like it?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and she decides to be honest. Now, her boyfriend is mad at her and telling her she was rude.

Keep reading to see if you agree with him or not.

AITA for saying my thoughts about the new neighborhood I’d moved to? It’s upscale but I said I missed my home in a “worse” neighborhood. My boyfriend and I moved to a new neighborhood. It was on-paper better than my last; the new place is well taken care of, wealthy, lots of families, safe, etc. My last place was in a poorer area, lots of students and young single people, dirtier with more litter, abandoned cars or buildings. I think my new place is nicer in some ways, it smells cleaner and the apartment is cleaner.

But cleanliness isn’t everything.

But there were things I missed about my last place, how community minded and friendly it was. If anyone was having trouble, lots of neighbors would jump to help. Car trouble, and I’d have several people stop to offer help. Needed to carry furniture and apartment neighbors would stop and help all the time. People would give away or swap things In contrast, my new place has a different vibe.

The people don’t seem as nice.

When I’ve had car trouble neighbors have sat out on their front porches and watched me work on my car and twice even told me that you can’t work on a car in the streets When someone moves, nobody helps out. When I did some spring cleaning and put out a box of free stuff at the curb, a neighbor complained that I should just put it in the dumpster because I was attracting scrappers or craigslist flippers to the neighborhood When someone’s seemingly having trouble people are more likely to call the cops then offer help. Like one lady got two flat tires on her car and people stayed inside and someone called the cops

She answered honestly about how she felt about the new neighborhood.

I was at a party with my boyfriend and some of his friends who live in the new area. One of his friends asked how I liked it, knowing I had lived in the “rougher” area before and I said that I liked the proximity to the grocery store, but I missed the good vibes of my last place. My boyfriend’s friends asked what I meant and I said I felt a little homesick for the way people were so kind and neighborly and community oriented back home. And that there just wasn’t as much of a community vibe.

The friends defended their neighborhood.

His friends said that they felt the place was friendly, and safe. And I said that I felt like it was safe enough but I felt like people were more likely to watch and judge than go out of their way to help a neighbor out. Like when I was working on my car, people told me I shouldn’t do it there, or they’d sit and watch and not say anything My boyfriend’s friends said they were surprised to hear that, they felt like their neighbors had been nice and welcoming. My boyfriend also said that. I said I was sure they were, I was just saying I missed the atmosphere of my last place.

Her boyfriend was upset.

After that party, my boyfriend said I’d embarrassed him, and also been rude to his friends who also lived in the area I was saying felt less community minded. I said I didn’t feel like I’d been rude or embarrassing, they asked how I liked the area compared to home, and I said my actual thoughts. AITA for saying I didn’t love the “nicer” neighborhood I’m living in?

It might’ve been safer to just say something like “it’s fine” if she doesn’t know the boyfriend’s friends very well, but it’s not like she lied. She was being honest, and she shouldn’t feel bad about saying her honest opinion.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person reassures her that her feelings are valid.

Another person points out the difference between home and community.

It’s okay to have different opinions.

Another person understands how she feels.

If someone asks your opinion, you shouldn’t have to lie.

