Granddaughter Looked At Her Grandparents’ Tax Return From 1949 And Their Bill Was Only $712

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s pretty amazing to look back at old newspapers and other records to see how much things used to cost in what we like to think were the good, old days.

A woman named Carlee got quite a shock when she looked at the numbers on her grandparents’ tax return from 1949.

Carlee said that her parents live in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in 1949, they both worked, and together, they made $6,054 that year.

The TikTokker added that the couple paid $712 in tax.

The money Carlee’s grandparents made is equivalent to $82,544 in 2025.

Carlee said that a couple making $82,000 together probably wouldn’t be able to rent an apartment in Capitol Hill today.

She said, “That’s crazy.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Times sure have changed…

