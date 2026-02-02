Grandmother Agreed To Babysit Her Grandkids On New Year’s Eve, But When Her Grown Son Came Home For A Visit, He Tried To Guilt Her Into Canceling Those Plans So He Could Throw A Party

No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to please everyone.

So, what would you do if you moved closer to family to help with your grandkids, but when your youngest son came to visit, he made you feel guilty about it?

Would you apologize and spend more time with him? Or would you keep your plans as is and deal with the fallout?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and chooses to keep her obligations.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for babysitting my grandkids during my sons visit I have 3 sons, Michael (35), Jonah (30), and Logan (20). After Logan moved out for college last year, I moved 6 hours away, near Michael and his family, both for the lower cost of living and to be near my grandkids. Michael and his wife, Nadia, have 4 kids (8, 6, 3, and 3). I watch the kids from 11:30 to 3:30, 4 days a week, while Nadia works, and the kids spend the night 1-2 times a month, so Michael and Nadia can have a date night.

Now, her son wants to come home for the holidays.

Nadia confirmed that I could take the kids overnight for New Year’s Eve last month. I made plans for one of my good friends to bring her grandkids over. We had a pizza-and-movie night with bottomless ice cream and lots of candy. Logan told me at the beginning of this month that he’ll stay with me for winter break instead of with his father.

A few days ago, he told me he wanted to have some friends over for New Year’s Eve. I told him that was fine, but I had the kids, so they could use the finished basement as long as there wasn’t drinking or loud music.

She tried to explain it to him, but he’s upset.

He asked why I’d babysit when I knew he was visiting. I told him that Nadia confirmed this with me long before he told me he would be here. He says I should’ve canceled when he told me that he was going to be here because Michael’s family gets me every day, but he only sees me a few weeks a year, and even then, he’s not able to make plans because I have the kids. I understand why he’s upset, but I’m not sure if I’m wrong for babysitting. AITA?

