Grandmother Planned The Perfect Birthday For Her Granddaughter, But When The Mom Tried To Sabotage Her Plans To Prioritize Her New Boyfriend’s Family, She Outmaneuvered Them

Conciliating family and extended family + in-laws is usually challenging.

In today’s story, a grandmother dealt with an annoying situation by teaching everyone a valuable lesson in courtesy and treating kids with respect.

Let’s read the whole story.

I’m a Grinch and I’m not sorry A little background: My son Colton (29) and the mother Anna (28) of his daughter (Crystal) (5) split several years ago, and she has a new boyfriend (David) and a newborn baby boy. My husband (55m) and I (49f) try very hard to include them in various family plans. Recently, we had all discussed going to a holiday event at the local petting zoo. It was a nighttime event with lights, small sleighs pulled by mini horses, Christmas caroling and various other entertainment, plus a chuck wagon style dinner.

It was supposed to be an easy day.

My husband offered to pay for everyone. A few days before the event, he found VIP tickets to the event at a good price so he bought them. Kids got in for free. We had planned on all arriving in separate vehicles, so my husband arranged for everyone’s tickets to be waiting at the gate. The original plan was to go to the event, then my granddaughter would stay with her dad at night and me during the day until Christmas.

But someone hindered their plans.

Anna calls me 2 hours before the event and tells me she discussed things with David’s mom, and his mom wanted it to just be FAMILY for the event, and we could take our granddaughter from the 26th to the 1st. She went on to tell me they’d further discussed things and that they didn’t want Crystal to get tons of toys, they would only allow clothes, jewelry and if it was a toy, she wanted American Girl stuff. (My granddaughter had asked me for ice skates, a robot dinosaur and art stuff, she had never mentioned American Girl stuff at all to me or my husband and my son).

She called a little too late.

I was pretty mad at this point because money had been spent, plans had been made and waiting till last minute to change everything just annoys me. After a quick discussion with my husband and my son, we decided the three of us would still go to the event. We got there early and told the girl at the ticket booth to please give our other 2 tickets to the next couple with kids to came to the gate but didn’t already have passes. Roughly 30 minutes later, Anna calls me screaming about how there were no tickets for them, she thought we’d just give our tickets to them, David’s mom and her date. I told her “I’ll gladly bring Crystal in since she’s my family, but y’all said you wanted to be with just your family”.

She got what she asked for, basically.

She ended up spending twice what we had paid for last minute general admission, which meant the little rides and food would cost extra. In the meantime, Crystal tagged along with us and enjoyed all the perks while her mom and the rest ended up leaving early because they didn’t want to pay another $20 per person for dinner. As she left she told me that I’m a Grinch and I ruined her Christmas gift for her new mother-in-law. I’m not even remotely sorry other than the fact my granddaughter got stuck in the crossfire.

She learned a valuable lesson: Be careful what you ask for.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Just absurd.

Yup.

Nice!

Another reader shares their opinion.

Exactly.

Just let kids choose what they want for their birthdays.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.