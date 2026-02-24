Guy Recommends Books To His Girlfriend And Now She Wants Access To His Reading App, But He Isn’t Comfortable With That

In relationships, one partner often thinks something should be shared and other one doesn’t. Think when your partner says they’re not hungry, but then eats your fries.

AITA for not wanting to share my username on a book app with my girlfriend? I was on a call with my girlfriend recently talking about books. A long time ago, I recommended her a book on an app we both use because it matched her interests. She read it, liked it, and asked me for more recommendations.

Then she tried to push through a boundary.

I said I’d look for more books for her, but she suggested that we just exchange usernames so she could directly browse my library on the app. The thing is, I felt embarrassed because more than half of the books in my library are guilty-pleasure reads that I don’t really want to share. I told her I could just recommend books manually instead of sharing my username. After that, she went quiet and started scrolling on her phone. I asked what was wrong, and she kept saying “nothing,” but the mood was clearly off.

So he pushed the issue.

I kept asking, got frustrated, and eventually turned my camera off for a bit to cool down. She did the same shortly after. Instead of talking verbally since I was still a bit annoyed, I texted her asking why it was such a big deal that I didn’t want to share my username. She replied by spamming the “like” emoji and then said, “Then I’m sorry for asking your accounts.” I’ve already given her full access to all my other social media accounts willingly for convenience reasons (e.g, I can’t reply to someone we both know so she can do it for me, fetch some files that I might need but I can’t get because I’m out and it’s urgent, etc.), no problem.

He still can’t get an honest answer out of her.

I pointed out that she seemed angry even though she said sorry. She replied, “I’ll just remove my access to your accounts then.” That felt like guilt-tripping to me, so I ended the call and said that I was only talking about one app, not denying her access to everything, and that she could do whatever she wanted. Her last message was: “I didn’t even say anything. “Then don’t, shove whatever you’re hiding back into yourself.” Now I’m wondering if I overreacted or if I was reasonable for wanting privacy over something small and personal.

