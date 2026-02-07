Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her For Years And Then Dumped Her, So She Got The City To Fine And Tow His Truck

There’s no “right way” to handle a breakup, but there’s certainly a petty way to handle cheating.

How would you react if your long term partner left you for someone else? One girl recently shared exactly how she did on Reddit.

Here’s what happened.

Called code enforcement on my cheating ex for parking his commercial vehicle on residential property

My ex and I were dating for 14 years, since we were 17.

He finally admitted to cheating on me for the past 2 years, and we broke up and things have been horrible since.

I am constantly either angry or sad.

It’s been a month and I am still hurting so bad.

But now, I also go through waves of pettiness.

Anyway, my ex owns his own business and would keep his large commercial truck in our driveway.

I think he only got away with it because the house was on a county road.

I think it’s also one of those things where the town looks the other way unless someone complains.

After he moved out of the house, he started keeping his truck at the homewrecker’s house, which is in a small quiet residential neighborhood.

Well, I called code enforcement to complain about the truck being there since it exceeds the town ordinance of no vehicles in residential areas over a gross weight of 15 tons.

His truck is 19 tons.

Basically he wouldn’t be allowed to park there anymore.

I didn’t expect any movement from the town for awhile, but it happened very quickly.

Turns out the homewrecker didn’t check the mail for a week to see the town’s warning about moving the truck within a few days.

Since the truck wasnt moved in time, he got a $2k fine.

So I only intended for him to get the warning so he couldn’t park the truck there anymore.

Needless to say when I found out he got the fine, I was pretty happy.

The universe did him dirtier than I intended.

Sometimes it really does seem like there are greater karmic forces at work. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

This situation is a country song in the making.

