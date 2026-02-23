He Confronted A Fellow Bicyclist About Road Safety, But It Completely Backfired In The End

Cyclists are a tight-knit community that take their rules very seriously.

What would you do if your good faith attempt at safety backfired? One guy recently shared his awkward interaction with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for telling someone the tail light on their bike is too bright?

I’m an every day bike commuter for 10+ years.

I was riding home in the dark yesterday and the rider ahead of me had the by far the brightest tail light I have ever seen.

That’s pretty distracting.

It was about 4 inches in diameter and at least 300 lumens.

By the time I caught up them I was seeing large spots to the point where my vision was partially obscured.

Seems like a safety issue.

I rode alongside them and said: “Hey! Your tail light is too bright. Can you turn it down?”

They immediately became irate and indignant saying that this is what keeps them safe from being hit by cars etc.

It’s understandable they’d be defensive.

I didn’t engage further as they were so furious it didn’t seem worthwhile.

But their reaction was so strong it got me thinking: AITA?

Road safety is something many folks feel strongly about. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

The comments were nearly all in favor of the cyclist.



Most felt the situation was blown out of proportion.



One person saw the bigger picture.



And suggested the original poster could have taken more initiative.



This guy’s comment was like riding a bike, he’ll never forget.

