Employee Can Finish His Work Quickly, But Now He’s Worried His Boss Will Notice How Little He Actually Does

Afraid my boss will finally see how unproductive I really am. 40M autistic, full time worker for 6 years. Joined in 2018, open plan office. Just before 2020 I told my co workers that to help me with a sense of routine/structure/same stuff different day most importantly consistency, I needed a permanent desk. Being a facilities coordinator we have the stickers to make this happen. I chose a desk, and the rest is history.

I have written on here before, about people not respecting it, I would get in to work in the mornings, and someone would be sitting at my desk, either due to them not being able to read/thinking the rules don’t apply to them or just them being “above” it. Recently I was told my entire team is now moving “under one umbrella” and moving into one room, the mailroom. I have my tasks I do everyday, I do them well, properly, correctly, on time and very efficiently, and then I just run out of stuff to do. Since my desk was in open plan, and I am, for lack of a better word, autonomous and anonymous even in my own team, there is no helicopter monitoring, no inbox/outbox, left to my own devices.

Literally, in full view of people who were “actually working” I would play games on my phone, watch tv, always have my noise cancelling ear phones in etc. As far as I know, no one complained, and I have got constant positive feedback and end of year reviews, so I don’t think I am doing anything “wrong”. But now that we are all shoved into one room together, it will make it harder to “hide” with my boss sitting directly opposite me. I’m worried.

