He Got Booked As A Delivery Driver, But He Was Expected To Provide Fine Dining

Working in delivery often requires going above and beyond in ways you least expect.

What would you do if someone ordered delivery from you…two feet in front you? One guy recently shared a story like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Somebody called Uber Eats for waiter service

This was weird. Fun, but weird.

I get summoned to a McDonalds.

Upon arrival, I get in the special line with the other Uber dudes.

Uber drivers must get VIP status.

A little dude (maybe 14) approaches me and asks me if my order says (Lady name).

I check and it does.

“Good,” he says. “That would be for us,” and he points at a table on the back.

What an assertive pre-teen.

I acknowledge him and he goes to his table.

I wait another five minutes for the order.

Once I have it, I approach his table, tell him that I’ll walk around the restaurant and then deliver.

This sounds like a strange exchange.

He acknowledges.

Indeed, I step outside, walk around, enter through the other side and perform the delivery.

The little dude was every bit as amused about everything as I was.

Kids are more perceptive than people realize.

I believe the whole thing was about the dude having a coupon.

After all, the order was two combo meals, but he only owed me MXN$21 (like USD$1.20), which was less than the 2 dollars I made for that delivery.

Furthermore, it was a large table and everybody was already eating. Whatever.

Anything to save a buck. Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this one.

Many immediately saw the humor in all of it.

Others flexed their own situations.

And even pointed out the regional differences.

This guy took special delivery to a whole new level.

