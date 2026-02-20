February 20, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘He is so full of life!’ – A Paralyzed Cat Showed Up Near A School And Engineering Students Made Him A Wheelchair

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, here come the waterworks…

In other words, get ready to weep with joy at the TikTok video you’re about to see.

A teacher named Samantha posted it and all we can say is that is went viral in a huge way for good reason.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Someone brought in a kitten to our vet class that had been hit by a car and paralyzed. Our engineering students built him a wheelchair.”

People stood in the school’s hallway as the little kitten ran around in a wheelchair that supports his back legs.

The video then showed someone holding and petting the kitten who has been through so much.

The video’s caption reads, “He is so full of life, and now he has a second chance.”

Awwwwwww!

Check out the video.

@snorth00

he is so full of life, and now he has a second chance❤️ #catsoftiktok #engineering #specialneedscat #fyp

♬ オリジナル楽曲 – queen_greatest_pop – queen_greatest_pop

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

This is totally amazing…and heartwarming!

