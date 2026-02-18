He Would Do Anything For His Wife, And Her Sister-In-Law Loves To Take Advantage Of That

Marrying your dream partner doesn’t always mean marrying into your dream family.

What would you do if your sibling-in-law constantly overstepped and overstayed their welcome? One guy recently questioned how he dealt with this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

AITAH for refusing to carry my SIL’s bag when we go out?

When myself (27M) and my wife (26F) go out, she mostly keeps this tote bag which comes with a lot of space, so sometimes I put my stuff (wallet, keys, receipts etc) in it.

And I put a power bank in her purse as well, as I use iPhone 12 mini whose battery sucks.

Definitely sounds like the extra space is needed.

Fair enough, I’ve had absolutely no issues carrying her bag (I usually take it for like 20-30% of time, no issues if the number rises).

Her single sister (24F) lives nearby and sometimes we all hang out together.

She’s developing this habit of trying to hand her tote bag to me as well.

Doesn’t sound like the sister gets how this works.

I took it out of courtesy for first 2-3 times, but I don’t want it to become a norm.

I don’t want to be the pack mule of the group.

Apart from the discomfort, it affects the outing experience too.

That seems like an uncomfortable dynamic.

At first I asked my wife to help me with it via communicating with her sister, but I couldn’t see any difference.

So the next time when she again tried to pass me her bag, I just told her I didn’t want to (ofc in a respectable tone).

It worked but later that day, my wife said it was a rude move from my side, as both the sisters were trying out some clothes.

There certainly has to be another solution here.

I mentioned to her about how it usually goes.

Also, two sisters can manage each other’s bags while trying out the outfits.

AITA? It ended kinda awkwardly as if I was being petty.

Sounds like maybe these sisters need to invest in pants with pockets. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

One woman kept it plain and simple.



But others needed more context.



Though some had some nuance.



Another person shared a good analogy.



However, one person gave the benefit of the doubt.



He’s a wife guy, for better or for worse.

