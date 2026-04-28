Customer Claimed He Paid With A $50, But The Cashier Knew He Paid With A $20 And Proved It Since She Didn’t Have Any $50 Bills In Her Register

When you work in retail you have to be extra careful to avoid scams since people might try to rip you off.

What would you do if a customer gave you a $20 but when you gave him change, he said that he gave you a $50?

That is what happened to the young employee in this story. He was so convincing that she ended up doubting herself, but then she found an easy way to prove she was right.

Let’s read all about it.

Man thought he could screw me out of money, I prove he’s lying I was working in a salad bar over the summer holidays a few years back.

It was early – mid morning so it was moderately busy, and I was quite young (15ish), so it was one of my first jobs. A man around 40 comes and orders something small (a sandwich or something) and hands me a $20 note.

Mistakes happen…But so do scams.

I go to give him his change, and he says I’ve short changed him and that he gave me a $50 note. I was quite sure he hadn’t and told him this. He started to get angry at me for “ripping him off”.

Well, clearly the guy is lying (or mistaken).

I was a bit young and naive, and I started to doubt myself, so I went back to the till to have a look. I was glad to find that there were no $50 notes in the till, as we don’t keep them as part of the float and clearly hadn’t been given any yet today.

I went back to the man and told him this fact. He just stormed off, not knowing how to respond to what I told him.

You can’t trust anyone these days, and people will always try to scam you if they can get away with it.

Read on to see what the commenters on Reddit had to say about this story.

Some people have no shame.

This would not have worked out well for her.

Mistakes happen.

That’s weird that it accepted it as a $20.

He thought he would get away with it, but she was too smart for him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.