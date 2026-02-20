Employee Wrote About His Manager In His Company Survey, But Turns Out It Wasn’t Confidential

We’ve all had to fill out those company surveys before. They say they’re anonymous, but is that really true?

For this man, he kept a serious log of issues from his manager, not thinking much of it. Little did he know, he’d get to use all of these complaints in front of all of the managers!

Not so confidential Survey So I spent way too long at a company, ran my own department that due to improvements in technology saw the people I oversaw dwindle from about 10 to 1. It was a fun time, ups and downs as there often were with any company and I settled into my role rather contentedly. I had two tiers of management, those directly above me, and those who oversaw the department from the head office. Now the company never really understood our department, we were the poor relation, and yet exceptionally profitable.

As the years passed our head office oversight vanished, no warning, no communication, just vanished. I even rang head office to ask when the next visit would be and they actually claimed they had no idea who I was talking about. These people had just been removed and sent on their merry way, informing us at the far end of the company was not seen as necessary. So onwards the years rolled. Now only with direct management. Now direct management didn’t understand us either. There wasn’t much to understand, we created a product, we sold that product. But it was technical and pre-digital, so it was too complicated for them to bother understanding. After we got digitized, it was now just too computery for them to bother understanding. No bother, we kept to ourselves, adhered to all standard operating procedures and continued on our merry way. Managers came and managers went. And despite promises from head office, we could see that the writing was on the wall.

The manager at the time was a rather toxic individual, empowered by a very toxic general manager over her. They had clearly been informed that our department as it stood was being wound up, yet they couldn’t tell us for various reasons. So they clearly saw no value in us doing our work even though it was the whole reason we were being employed. The direct manager would often storm into our department and demand to know why we were in there when we could clearly be doing something else. Snide comments galore, and just a general unpleasantness began to pervade our department. There was clearly something going on, we’d lost any contact with the engineers who used to fix our machines, and again we weren’t being kept in the loop. So I started documenting every toxic interaction. There was no point complaining officially, they would protect themselves.

Thankfully there were plenty of these interactions. She was also very proud of discussing how bad her colleagues were, as if she was the glue that held everything together. Every comment, every argument, every encounter in which she demeaned myself or my colleague, and then came the yearly confidential survey, I inputted everything. Pages of every interaction, every insult she had levied against her fellow managers, every last detail of her behaviour, and then I sent that info off into the digital cosmos and forgot about it. Our department got wound up and the room we had spent many a year in was converted into storage, and we got moved elsewhere. The general manager was ‘asked to leave’ alongside a few others higher up for irregularities that were never disclosed and we ended up with a new general manager (who was very nice) and a new regional manager also. The toxic manager and her colleagues remained in their positions. New managers! And you know what? That survey all those months ago? Hey, the regional and general manager decided to get all the managers together and read the survey’s comments out (they ain’t confidential folks). And all is going well until the new general manager gets to mine and says that this ‘page’ of comments should be put to one side for later.

And it would have been had the toxic manager kept her mouth shut. Now she believed in any excuse to run down her fellow managers, and demanded that the bad comments were read out as well as the good, it was only right after all. She believed that the bad comments could only be written about a fellow manager, never in a million years could they be about her. And so they got read out in front of every manager and the new regional manager. Every insult. Every instance of toxic behaviour. Every act that should have been dealt with by HR in an ideal world, but we all know HR is not there to protect the staff, only the company. Months of toxic interactions all condensed into one “confidential survey” filing. She had to apologise to every manager, myself and my colleague never got a single apology, though she didn’t speak to me for months after she was humiliated in front of both the new manager and the the new regional manager. I did get a lot of smirks from the other managers though. But not once was I asked about my comments, I figure the fallout had been rather explosive, and it took a great while for her to repair any standing she had.

I later volunteered to work through covid and as it turned out, my time with the company was slowly coming to an end. Oh yes, voluntary redundancy was offered, and I took it for one reason and one reason only (well two if you count the payout), I heard from my colleague that said toxic manager was going about telling everyone that I would never leave. So I left. I suppose this is more ‘accidental’ petty revenge in that a series of events aligned to make it happen. But I figured I’d share. Apologies for the boring story!

