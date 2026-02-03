Her Friend Forgot Her Wallet And Asked Her To Cover The Restaurant Bill, But It’s Been Two Weeks And No Repayment Has Been Made

Money can ruin an otherwise great friendship.

This woman and her friend dined out at an upscale restaurant. When the bill came, her friend asked her to cover the whole bill as she had forgotten her wallet.

But her friend still hasn’t paid her back, even after she reminded her.

Read the full story below.

AITA For Being Upset That My Friend Didn’t Pay Me Back For Dinner? I (25F) went out to dinner with a close friend of mine (also 25F). We’ve been friends for a few years and usually things are pretty balanced between us. Sometimes one of us pays and the other Venmoes later, or we split the bill. Nothing formal, but it’s never been an issue before. This time, we went to a nicer restaurant that she suggested. When the check came, she said she had forgotten her wallet and asked if I could cover it, and she would send me the money later. I was a little annoyed, but said okay because things happen. The bill was around $95 total.

This woman is still waiting on her friend to send her payment.

The next day, nothing. A few days passed, still nothing. I didn’t want to be awkward, but after almost a week I texted her something like “Hey, just checking in about dinner from the other night.” She replied with “Oh yeah, I’ll get you soon!” and that was it. Now it’s been almost two weeks. She’s been posting on social media, going out, ordering drinks, shopping, so it’s not like she’s completely broke. I feel weird bringing it up again because I don’t want to seem petty over money, but $95 is not nothing to me. I’m on a tight budget and this was supposed to be a split meal, not me treating her. I mentioned this to another friend and they said I should just let it go and that “money ruins friendships.” But I feel like it’s more about respect than the money itself.

