Her Lab Partner Kept Skipping Out On Projects, And Then At The End Of The Year, Didn’t Have Her Work Done And Blamed Her For Not Helping

In many classes at school, two or more people have to work together on a project. Ideally, everyone would pull their weight and contribute to the work.

What would you do if your lab partner refused to help out, but then got upset when you didn’t take the time to explain everything to her when she was ready?

That is what happened to the girl in this story, and she feels bad that her partner might fail, but also doesn’t feel like she should have to spend all her time keeping her partner on track.

AITA For not looking after my classmate for labs and may be the reason why she will get her lab book certified? This is a bit silly but I’ve had so many of my friends shooting me dirty looks that I really need another opinion.

It is nice to have a good lab partner.

I (18) and another girl (17), let’s call her K sometimes get together to do labs (physics and chemistry) since our register numbers are close together and due to the lack of some apparatuses. I’ve tried doing experiments with her but she either keeps running off to talk to her friends or call in another person because she thinks what we’re doing is wrong.

Oh, she is one of those types of people.

She doesn’t study or watch anything related to the experiment we’re supposed to be doing and ends up getting us a repeat on the experiment because she keeps delaying it or won’t let me do it. This happened 5 months earlier and I’ve decided to not bother her when she wouldn’t tag along with me to do the repeated experiments.

Never rely on her again.

I had to delay 3 experiments because of her. She doesn’t really help me out or even be engaged in the experiment. Since then, I did my labs separately, when we had to do labs together I did it silently and left it for her to figure it out when she came back.

I can see why it would look selfish, but it was really just self-preservation.

But my class mates mistook it as me being selfish and not giving her a chance to do it together. And from then on my classmates kept thinking I’m selfish and I only think of myself to pass the exams like it’s my responsibility to look after her. They even scolded me for not teaching her during chemistry labs when I was struggling and she didn’t even came to me for any advice.

She needs to focus on her own education.

I struggle a lot in labs but when I ask her or any other of my classmates about it they don’t even help me most of time. Fast forward we’re close to finals and I’ve submitted my practical records to get signed but I found out K hadn’t finished it completely and had a meltdown.

It sounds like this is K’s problem to deal with.

She had a few more experiments to do and the teacher was pretty much mad at her as she gave us an extra month to finish it all. The part which makes me a jerk is that when the teacher asked me why she didn’t finish her record I replied honestly that she skipped out on a lot of classes and wasn’t willing to do it with me.

She did kind of throw her under the bus.

This made the teacher explode on her and when I left a lot of classmates told me I was a jerk and that I was being selfish and acting like a gatekeeper (?) . I’ve tried explaining she avoided a lot of experiments and didn’t even let me help her but they think I never helped her. I feel a bit guilty because there were times she did ask me for help but I found out she kept switching my lab books so it wouldn’t get signed or checked earlier and I had to show up on holidays so the teacher could check it so I was mad at her and refused to help her at that time. But now she might be hot be able to get her practical record certified and I feel guilty

Why is it her responsibility to help another student, especially when she was struggling to handle her own work.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, it is just this simple.

She should be less social and more focused.

Yeah, this girl does not seem like a good person.

The classmates just love drama.

Yup, this is exactly it.

She’s a lab partner, not a parent.

She’s not responsible for her actions.

