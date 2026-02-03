Her Nephew Only Wanted A Supreme Pizza For His Birthday, So A Generous Aunt Did Him One Better By Ordering 17 Of Them

Teenagers have a talent for committing to the weirdest choices.

After a devoted aunt offered every gift option imaginable for her 17-year-old nephew’s birthday, he stuck firmly to wanting just one thing for his birthday: a supreme pizza.

So a hilarious malicious compliance plot practically wrote itself.

Wanna be sarcastic about a gift? I got you. So my nephew turned 17 this year. I usually go all out for his birthdays because, you know, I’m that extra of an aunt. Anyway, like I said, he is 17 and indecisive. I asked him what he wanted for his birthday, and he said a supreme pizza.

Not thinking he was serious, she asked again.

I laughed. I asked again a few more times. Maybe a new keyboard? A new game controller?

So when he doubled down, that got the wheels turning inside her head.

Whatever—but he didn’t budge and kept insisting on getting a supreme pizza for his birthday. So fine. He wants a supreme pizza. He’ll get it. I told my boyfriend and brother about what happened and my plan. They loved the idea. Fast forward to today, the day of the party. After dinner and cake, it was time for presents.

It was time for the grand reveal!

My boyfriend and I carried in 17 frozen supreme pizzas—one for every year I have loved him. My nephew’s eyes went wide. My brother then walked in with a cup frozen to the brim, with cash at the bottom. Nothing like a cold drink to go with your pizza, am I right? We all had a good laugh. I love my petty, sarcastic family.

He wanted pizza, and that’s exactly what he got!

What did Reddit think?

Gag gifts sure do make birthdays entertaining.

Seems like everyone got what they wanted!

Sometimes you have to make them work for it.

By the end of the night, the birthday wish was fulfilled in the pettiest way possible.

Turns out commitment really pays off!

