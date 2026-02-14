Her Sister-In-Law Was Supposed To Pick Her Kids Up At 6PM, But Still Hadn’t By 7AM The Next Day, And Her Boyfriend And His Family All Lied About It

It is nice to help your family out when you can, but in order to do that, you need to be able to trust your family.

What would you do if you reluctantly agreed to babysit your sister-in-law’s kids for one day, but then she didn’t come pick them up, and you found out your boyfriend was lying to you about it, too?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she told them all off and said her trust is broken.

AITA for telling MIL off after SIL asked me to babysit and left the kids over night without my consent? My ( F36) boyfriend of 7 years, Justin ( M44) is very devoted to his family.

I admired him for it at first, until he made me feel that his sense of obligation and responsibility took from our relationship. His sister ( F42) is a mess, but he keeps enabling her. She got pregnant after a few weeks of meeting her now ex, and the relationship failed because they hardly knew each other. They had 2 kids, the last one after 2 years together and public fighting.

She says her kids are miracles given that she was previously married and was unable to conceive. Both SIL and her now ex suck. She was aggressive and verbally abusive to him, and he was married and cheating.

I’ll call him Benny. His wife found out, filed for divorce, and to my surprise, MIL spread the news like it was a great thing. I say I was surprised because MIL is an infidelity survivor herself (like me), and her behavior encouraged SIL to act brazenly.

They both acted like it was a huge victory, and that affected my respect for them, and Justin knows it. SIL and Benny went to live in his deceased great aunt’s empty house, which he was supposedly trying to buy. That lasted for a year until he couldn’t pay rent anymore, and they ended up living with MIL.

Come SIL’s first Mother’s Day, and they were already giving signs of relationship problems. We spent part of the day at the home of Justin’s grandparents. SIL was there, but Ben was not, which threw huge red flags.

This is where my true dislike for her began. That day was full of drama, we had to hear her fighting him over the phone, then she took this disgusting picture of her holding her new baby with a smug smile and a caption that said “like it or not, I gave him a son, he’s a ‘Smith” (fake surname) and will carry out the family name because of our deep love for each other”.

Her talks about his wife became intense. She complained that his ex was the witch keeping Ben from a happy new family (he has a daughter with his wife) and also dialed her number from his phone and that started a bad situation in which Justin was called to intervene.

They had a new baby girl, and more or less 3 months later, Ben walked out on her, reconciled with his wife, and moved away almost a year later. Supposedly, he pays for child support, medical expenses, and other things but never has time to see his kids, whom they established to do visitation at his parents’ house and not his own.

This has affected her emotionally, and despite my opinion on her, I can understand her pain as a mom and see her kids having to take the back seat. But also, her kids didn’t ask to come to this world, and their parents created this situation. This has been happening since 2021 (absent dad).

SIL has been dating men from apps. The family has been supportive, but sometimes, they get fed up because she has run into married men. One guy drove right past her while with his wife.

Another guy who was super religious threw a rant and said that he hated her kids. Justin was so angry that he went to the guys place of work but couldn’t find him. I work a demanding job, and I hardly do anything on weekends except for my own kids.

Justin was out of town because he lost his job and had a gig, so they asked me to babysit for SIL, which triggered me, and I absolutely refused. They begged me to be helpful, to try not to judge. That it would be only during the daytime.

I gave in, despite having never done this for her before. She was supposed to pick her kids up at 6PM. She left them at 10 am, having said that she and her date would have a daylong quality time get to know each other date.

I called her at 7pm, and she said she was on her way. 8PM, she said they stopped for food. By 10 PM, she was irritated and said she couldn’t control other people and that her date was driving and she couldn’t force him to drive faster, that I was making her nervous and this had an effect on him and if she were driving I would have caused an accident.

Long story short, she never reached out past 11PM, I called MIL who said she would talk to her. I fell asleep and woke up to a text saying that she figured it would be too late to come to my place and that she would call in the morning.

I called her at 7am and she didn’t pick up. Called later, and MIL answered SIL’s phone and said SIL was still asleep, like it’s my responsibility to also make sure SIL gets a good rest. I drove the kids to MILs house, and to my surprise, Justin was there.

He was getting ready to have breakfast while he knew that I had been trying to reach his sister and, on top of that, didn’t offer to pick up the kids himself. Important: he had told me he would get back on Sunday afternoon. When MIL saw me, she immediately got defensive.

She said SIL’s new guy sounded very promising and that it was about time that SIL “got happy”. I told her to shut up, because SIL hasn’t changed a bit and she’s still building her “happiness” by ‘dating’ everyone.

I said that I had just wasted the majority of my weekend while helping her. I left, and Justin blew my phone trying to talk after I told him that I was disappointed. I feel betrayed and angry and my trust in him has been damaged.

He said that if she left her kids with me it’s because she trusts me. And that saying I wasted my weekend reflects that I don’t see the kids as my own family.

This whole thing (he was hidding from me while I was trying to reach SIL) has done a number on me, mentally. I sent him a text with how I felt and the fact that he didn’t do anything. AITA?

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

