Her Sister Repeatedly Asks Her Not To Post Photos Without Her Consent, But She Blatantly Ignores Her

Social cues have had to evolve as fast as technology, and few can keep up.

What would you do if your sister refused to acknowledge your boundaries around social media? One girl recently got eviscerated for her post on Reddit about this. Here are the details.

AITAH for posting photos my sister doesn’t like?

My (29F) sister (27F) has insecurity issues and hates taking photos/hates the way she looks in most pictures.

I still insist on us taking photos together as I love her and want the memories and believe she will too someday.

Plus, a lot of the time we are at events together where we are really dressed up, so I want good pictures (think family weddings, holidays, etc).

There has to be a better way to go about this.

The issue is that sometimes there are pictures I really like that she is in (and doesn’t like of herself).

I want to post the pictures!!

Either because I look good or because they are group pictures with other people that I want to share.

She doesn’t have to force her sister to be in them.

I have started just posting them and refusing to take them down if she asks because I think its ridiculous for her to try and control what I post on my social media.

My argument is that they are pictures of me and others (that she happens to be in) and therefore I have the right to post them, if she doesn’t like them I will remove the tag of her.

Her argument is they are photos she is in, and she has the right to request they not be shared publicly if she doesn’t like them.

Seems like there’s a pretty clear right answer here.

She also argues that because she knows a lot of people who I have on social media the pictures are still being seen by people she knows whether they are tagged or not.

She also says that she tries to avoid being in the pictures, but since I or other people tell her to get in them, it’s not fair to then post them without her consent.

She recently asked that I take down a group photo she is in but I told her its not my problem that she doesn’t like the picture and that I have a right to post what I want.

Sounds like this sister is a real piece of work.

She is now not speaking to me because she things I am being selfish and inconsiderate for not respecting her desire not to be on social media.

AITAH for this or is she overstepping by trying to control what I am allowed to post and needs to deal with her insecurity?

This girl is violating Online Etiquette 101. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

One person gave it to her straight.

And provided some obvious solutions.

Some felt an apology was owed.

Ultimately, some intense perspective was provided.

If only you could block a family member in real life…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.