Her Younger Siblings Let The Neighborhood Children Go In Her Room When She’s Not Home, And This Young Man Is Insisting It Stops Immediately

Imagine being a young adult living at home while you save up to move out on your own. If you found out that neighborhood children were playing in your room while you weren’t home, would you be upset, or would you think this is no big deal?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation, and she’s really upset about it. The even bigger problem is that nobody in her family seems to take her concerns or feelings about the situation seriously.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting upset with my family for letting neighborhood children into my bedroom while I’m away at work? A couple of months ago, I found out that my siblings like to take the neighborhood children into my room while I’m gone to play. My room is full of Pokemon, video games, and other nerdy collectables that I’ve spent years collecting, some of them were expensive. I don’t really like the idea of kids that I mostly don’t even know invading my room and touching my stuff.

Her family doesn’t see the problem.

Sometimes I’ll come home and find some of my stuff laying on my floor or rearranged on my shelves and get I’ll get upset and they don’t understand why. I feel like I have no privacy and I don’t understand why they can’t just let the kids watch a movie or play in their bedroom or outside. My siblings and my mom disagree because my collectables are toys and they don’t see the harm in letting kids I don’t even know go into my room as long as they are supervised and promise not to let them take anything and clean everything up. Most of my stuff are plushes or plastic so they aren’t easily breakable.

The collectibles aren’t the only things she’s worried about.

I also have a senior cat who is very skittish and especially scared of children and men with deep voices. They promised me they would start only letting them in my room if I was home and if I said it’s ok, but I know that they still go into my room anyway while I’m gone sometimes. Am I overreacting?

I get that I have a bunch of toys in my room and that the kids think my room is cool, but it makes me really upset knowing that I have no say in who comes in and out of my room during the day while I’m gone and that they could be messing with my stuff and scaring my cat.

Still, her family doesn’t understand the problem.

Last night, I tried asking them again if they could please keep the children out of my room and they argued that because I now have a nephew, I should get used to having kids playing with my toys because I’ll have no choice once he gets older, although I have already put aside some of my things that I would let him play with when he visits. They think I’m really overreacting and don’t understand why I’m so uncomfortable and upset over this. Also, I was planning on moving out by the end of the year now that I have a better job that doesn’t pay minimum wage but I’m seriously considering moving out sooner just so I can have a peace of mind.

It’s her room, and they’re her things. She should definitely move out since her family doesn’t respect her stuff or her privacy.

