High School Kid With Horrible Eating Habits Blamed His Parents For Not Giving Him Enough Money For Food, But His Parents Told Him He Needs To Get His Life Together

Sometimes fixing your own habits can make life easier instead of blaming everyone around you.

This kid shares how he spends more on unhealthy food than he earns and how he thinks his parents are responsible for that.

Check out the full story.

AITA for asking my parents for money for food when I’m working a part-time job THEY wanted me to work/ AITA for being mad that my dad is sorta cheap? Basically, I’m still in high school and I go out with my friends not very often and each outing is about 100 bucks. This is my 2nd part time job and during my first one, I worked from 1pm-11pm so I basically only ate dinner and usually my food would be 30 bucks.

This is where the situation gets a bit tricky…

I am an overweight person, my blood pressure and blood sugar is high and my parents are worried about my health, and they don’t like me eating supper. Now here’s the issue, my parents want me to start using my own money for meals when I’m working now. I work 10am-10pm for this job so I need lunch and dinner. My pay is 90 bucks a day. They wanted me to work cause they said they weren’t giving me money to go out with my friends anymore. My first month working there, my dad loaned me 40 bucks for both meals and he told me at the end of the month. I work 5 days a week, so for the entire week, I pretty much are convenience store instant noodles.

UH OH…

I can’t go anywhere else cause the place I’m working at is in a mall and I don’t have my license so I can’t really go anywhere outside the mall, and the restaurants in the mall aren’t exactly cheap. My parents had noticed since they always ask me what I eat and majority of the time I’d say I ate instant noodles. They then talked to me about how instant noodles are bad for me and whatnot. Because they told me this after 12 hours of standing the entire game, so obviously I wasn’t having it, I told them they want me to be healthy, yet they want me to spend my own money on my own food, and they also don’t want me to have supper. Healthy food is usually expensive, the ones that are cheap are in small portions, if I eat healthy, I’m gonna be hungry at night and I’m gonna eat.

That’s so weird!

If I eat instant noodles, I’m being unhealthy but I won’t be hungry at night. So at this point, whatever I do, it’s gonna make them unhappy. Side note, I’m also mad about my dad being cheap. He pays for our internet and me and my brother have 15GB a month, I’ve constantly asked him to get me in the 30GB plan which isn’t a big difference price wise from the 15 one. And he told me it’s because he wants me to not use my phone so often, well since i work at a mall with no wifi and there isn’t many customers on the weekdays, I tend to use my phone. My phone is also the oldest one in my family, an 8 year old hand-me-down from my mom. My mom is switching phones this year and I’m getting her Iphone 13 pro max when my friends are getting the 17 pro max.

He keeps asking for more!

I’m not the kind to be jealous or anything but when I broke my phone, I had to do chores to make up for the money to fix it, when my younger brother broke his phone, they just buy a new one for him. He has a little bit of anger issues so he tends to throw his phone too. In the end, I still paid my dad back. My total pay was about 600 bucks and I gave him about 200 bucks leaving me with around 300 bucks left. I know my parents want the best for me. I’m just kind of mad. AITA?

YIKES! That’s a stingy situation!

Why can’t he simply change his unhealthy habits instead of complaining?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this kid is being unreasonable about food prices here!

This user knows getting home cooked meals are cheap and easy!

This user thinks this guy is spending a lot on food!

This user blames this guy for being unhealthy and unreasonable about his food.

This user knows this kid needs to get his finances right!

Somebody doesn’t know how to do math here!

