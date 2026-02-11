His Bosses Coerced Him Into Working Excessive Overtime, But Then Refused To Pay Him For It

Setting boundaries in a job environment where you can’t speak up can feel impossible.

What would you do if your workplace intentionally understaffed and underpaid? One guy recently lamented his sorrows about his job on Reddit. Here are the details.

I work for labor thieves.

My wife works for Lowe’s.

She got a $500 Christmas bonus plus profit sharing.

I work for a West Coast grocery chain.

Discretion is key here.

For Christmas, I got a $25 gift card, and a $283 settlement class action lawsuit check from the company for labor theft over the last 2 years.

The 3rd richest man in Canada bought the company 2 years ago.

He cut 2/3rds of our labor.

Ain’t that just the way.

Everyone is exhausted because they are doing the jobs of 3 people.

Last week someone called in sick, and I was forced to work 9.5 hours without a lunch or breaks (this would add 4 hours of overtime to my check plus the pay for the lunch I was unable to take).

This morning I checked ADP and see I am getting a straight 40 hour check.

That’s highway robbery.

No overtime, and not even the pay for the lunch I worked through.

They stole money I rightfully earned!… AGAIN!

I know, I know “go find a better job”.

Sure, but it’s not always that simple.

The thing is, I am about 2 years from retirement.

I’m just trying to make it there so I can give my employer the finger as I ride off into retirement.

I’m so frustrated, if I stole money from them they would fire me on the spot, but apparently they can steal money from me.

