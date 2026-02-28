His Bosses Forced Their Team To Come In Sick During Flu Outbreak, So Now He’s Down Bad With Pneumonia

The concept of employees being humans who are prone to falling ill is still foreign to most bosses.

What would you do if you got severely ill due to your boss’s incompetence? One guy recently asked Reddit how he should tackle his situation like this. Here are the details.

STOP HAVING SICK PEOPLE COME IN

I got a nice trip to the ER on Friday.

I had to get a breathing treatment and chest X-Rays only to discover the nice surprise that I have pneumonia.

That must be a brutal case of pneumonia.

I understand most people can shake this off easily, but for me, anything respiratory can get VERY bad due to my asthma.

I’m upset because I know several people have had the various respiratory and contagious illnesses.

They’re all just sitting at work with it, or leave for one day and come back.

Few people understand how damaging preexisting conditions are.

Now, I’m currently torn because I now have a medical bill I need to pay amongst regular bills.

I also feel my work is to blame, and I deserve the time off due to their carelessness.

While true, this could be hard to prove.

I do at least have a note, I just hate the guilt trips.

But I currently can’t even walk around to do basic tasks without feeling like I’ve run the Boston Marathon.

You’d think in this day and age work would take this kind of thing seriously. Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit weighed in.

Most could relate all too well.



And called out the hypocrisy of their managers.



Some were surprised others got sick days at all.



One person made a sad, but true point.



And balked at how many people actively choose wrong.



Corporate attitudes are the real sickness here.

