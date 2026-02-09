His Coworker Made His Life Miserable At Work, So He Began Incessantly Gaslighting Her

Dealing with irritating coworkers really should warrant a paycheck bonus.

How do you handle coworkers that just can’t seem to leave well enough alone? One guy recently shared his hilarious approach to putting an annoying coworker in their place.

Here’s what went down.

I pretended to not know what Brooklyn is.

I used to work at a medical office and it was a chain.

The culture was very corporate.

I didn’t really fit in there, but I tried to just keep my head down and do my very best at my job.

That’s all you really can do.

One girl there seemed to really not like me.

Which is fine.

I’m not a $100 bill for everyone to like me.

Sounds like he had a positive grasp of the situation.

But she’d do petty things like unplug my monitor and keyboard before I’d get to my desk in the morning.

We also shared documentation responsibilities and she would neglect her end, which I wouldn’t know about until I’d get an ear full from my boss.

So I decided to get back at her in the pettiest way I possibly could.

Plausible deniability is key.

Her entire personality was “being from Brooklyn”.

Like: “Oh believe me I’m from Brooklyn, I know pizza” or “I’m from Brooklyn we don’t stand for stuff like that” yada yada.

One day I was castigated for something she did and I got really mad.

So for the rest of the day, I pretended not to know what Brooklyn is.

The pettiest revenge against an entire borough.

I’d ask like, “Oh, is that some town in Ohio?”

Oh it’s in New York?

Is it like upstate?

That question would drive any New Yorker up the wall.

One of the five boroughs?

Everyone knows there’s only four boroughs in New York.

That’s Manhattan, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island.

Some people may actually believe this.

When she showed me Brooklyn on the Internet, I just said that’s not real.

Brooklyn is an Internet hoax.

She got so incredibly frustrated.

He definitely got under her skin.

She started crashing out.

The best part is, what’s she gonna tell HR?

I’m bullying her by pretending not to know what Brooklyn is?

This was petty revenge equal parts devious as it was creative. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Some commenters could surprisingly relate.



One native Brooklynite found the whole thing cringe.



Others went along with the bit immediately.



Another person even took it a step further.



And someone else shared their own take on the same narrative.



This guy was in a petty state of mind.

