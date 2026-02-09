His Job Started Messing With His Hours, So He Faked Sick For A Mental Health Day

The realization that your job doesn’t care about you as much as you care about them can be a tough pill to swallow.

How do you handle setting boundaries with work? One guy recently shared his own small act of self-care with his on Reddit. Here are the details.

Just called out for the first time it wasn’t an emergency

I’m a minimum wage security guard at a dispensary, I’ve only called out 2 times this entire year.

Once because a flight was delayed, and another time was to babysit my nephews and I even got back for half the shift that time.

Sounds like this guy is loyal to his job.

I requested New Years Day off weeks ago, and didn’t get it off.

I worked 420, Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

The former sounds like a madhouse.

Our store is open all holidays 8am-10pm with no bonus pay.

I asked for less shifts at our busiest store as it is my main store I get scheduled at, I basically got told “Sorry no there’s not enough hours elsewhere”.

So…today I decided to call in sick.

It’s the small acts of rebellion that count.

I had a small panic attack, yet I’m totally allowed to call out.

People do it constantly, often causing me to work longer then my scheduled shifts.

Yet I still had to pump myself up to send a simple: “I’m sick today can’t come in”.

Doesn’t sound like a great job environment.

What did they do to us? I get no reward for not calling out.

Yet I’m stressing the first time I do it for myself?

I hate this, work makes me hate myself!

Most comments validated him immediately.



Others were appalled at his wages.



Some shared the bigger picture.



And others commented in solidarity.



An emergency on their part doesn’t constitute an emergency on his.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.