HOA Keeps Pestering Homeowner About Not Following Their Rules, But This Particular Homeowner Isn’t Part Of The HOA

Imagine living in a house that was the first one built in the neighborhood.

There’s no HOA, and you’re happy with it that way. If the people who moved into the houses that were built after yours later decided to form an HOA, would you be willing to follow their rules even though you’re not part of the HOA, or would you ignore the rules?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and he is sick of the HOA members pestering him about their rules.

Keep reading to hear about all of their petty complaints.

AITA for not following the rules of the neighborhood homeowners association even though I live in the neighborhood but am not a member. Neighbors in a Home Owners Association have issues that I don’t follow the HOA rules… So the neighbors called me a jerk today… I bought a house 5 years ago that a real estate company built on speculation. Mine was the first house in a planned subdivision that they were going to build one house at a time or as people bought the individual tracks of land. The area kind of hit a boom period and the other surrounding houses went up quick.

OP is NOT part of the HOA.

In my contract to purchase my home their was no home owners association and because I was here first I don’t have to join any if the other neighbors decide to create. I’m grandfathered in is what it says in my contract. They all seem to forget this though and continually try to give me HOA fines for breaking the rules of the HOA. This has ranged from days I have things delivered to my home (Amazon deliveries on Sundays), to when I cut my grass to me having vehicles parked in my yard and they aren’t happy I own an extra tract of land because I bought 2 to have a bigger yard so I could build a shooting range (I live in the south this is not that uncommon) .

Here’s the HOA’s latest complaint…

The recent event though that led to them calling me a jerk is they came over to ask me to remove the eyesore in front of my garage. Now my home faces the road not anyone else’s house so they don’t stare at my garage but apparently they still don’t like it. I run a small hobby business of doing woodworking projects and I have a shelf outside my garage door full of various pieces of treated lumber that I may use one day. It’s not the neatest and cleanest area but it’s not a disheveled mess either.

He tried to bargain with them.

So I told them if they lightened up and just left me alone about all the other stuff. I’d consider moving my wood pile if it bothered them so much. They proceeded to tell me that I needed to address all the HOA issues and take care of the wood pile. Along with stopping any deliveries on Sundays and getting my other truck out of my yard. They handed me what basically amounts to a ticket and I trashed it and told them to get the heck off my property. They called me a jerk for my unreasonable behavior and told me they’d be back.

The HOA needs to back off. He is NOT part of the HOA, so they have no right to try to make him follow any of their rules.

Redditors had lots of suggestions.

Here’s one suggestion.

Another person would hire an attorney.

Or he could be petty.

I don’t understand why anyone would want to be part of an HOA either.

They need to leave him alone!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.