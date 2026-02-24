HOA Requires Homeowners To Submit Lists Of Plants For Approval, But One Homeowner Tricks The HOA Into Approving Weeds

Imagine living in an HOA with a lot of annoying rules, like requiring you to get approval before planting any plants in your yard.

Would you comply, plant what you wanted no matter what, or use the HOA’s rules against them?

In this story, one clever homeowner chooses the last option, and the outcome is pretty hilarious!

Let’s read all about it.

All flora must be HOA approved I used to live in a suburban neighborhood. The houses cost a tiny bit more than the next neighborhood, so the people on the board/neighborhood volunteers thought they were better than everybody. They did things like adding a gate, which nobody wanted, to keep out the nonexistent burglars.

The rules about what you could plant were very strict.

If you wanted to plant anything in your yard, you needed approval. Write it up, submit it, wait for the stamp. They could make you tear your landscaping out if you didn’t. One resident didn’t like this, and submitted a form with all the plants they requested to cultivate.

The HOA really messed up.

It was a long list of the specific names (the Latin names) of a bunch of weeds and invasive species. It was approved.

That’s hilarious! The HOA must have been too lazy to look up what those plants really were. I hope the neighbor was just messing with them and didn’t actually plant all of the weeds (just some of them).

