HOA Starts A Silly Event Where The Neighborhood Dogs Compete For Prizes, But When A Poodle Moves Into The Neighborhood, The Games Aren’t Fun Anymore

Imagine living in an HOA community where the HOA puts on a silly dog Olympics every year. If a dog moved into the neighborhood who was much more skilled than all of the other dogs, would you allow the dog to compete or claim that it’s not fair?

In this story, one HOA community finds themselves in this exact situation, and the person responsible for hosting the games is second guessing how she handled the situation.

AITA for getting our neighborhood dog Olympics canceled instead of bending the rules for a neighbor? 5-6 years ago my HOA decided our neighborhood is boring and encouraged people to come up with ideas/activities to liven things up. Thus, my Pup Olympics was born. It’s just the neighborhood dogs competing (poorly), in different silly events for 2 days and being rewarded with treats. Early on there would be prizes for the owners of whichever dog won each event, and it really was all fun and games.

The games also help the community raise money for charity.

After a couple years we started doing a paid entry for each event, and the money went toward cash prizes and a donation to a really great local animal shelter (where lots of us got our pups!). Might be worth it to note that most people in the neighborhood choose to donate their cash prize toward the shelter fund, so we usually come up with a pretty great donation. People look forward to the Olympics every year, it’s ridiculous but it’s fun and we all loved it.

A new dog moved into town.

18 months ago a new neighbor moved in and she has a Poodle who frequently competes in (and wins) dog competitions. This dog has a million followers on Instagram. We all follow the page and obvious root for this dog in the competitions. No issue with the dog itself. However, it ruined pup Olympics last year.

It was no longer silly fun.

This dog swept every single competition. There is literally one event for senior dogs that it didn’t qualify for and that’s the only one that this Poodle didn’t win. We all just kind of stood there for two days and gave cash prizes to the same woman for every event. To make matters worse, she also didn’t donate a single extra penny to the shelter fund (bonus AITA for if I’m wrong for being judgey here).

They decided to change the rules.

This has taken an event for families and kids and turned it into something it was never meant to be. It’s like having a professional athlete compete at a high school field day. So, Pup Olympics are happening soon, but this year my committee decided on “No Competition Dogs” rule, to make it more fair for the other owners/families. The Poodle owner got notice of this and has gone ballistic.

The fun and games are officially over.

Our HOA had a committee meeting and decided in her favor, that we couldn’t exclude her or her dog if we wanted to have the competition in the neighborhood. I thought about it and then just went ahead and sent a cancelation notice out. Somebody from the HOA board tried to pull it back together but just isn’t getting much interest. Now the Poodle owner has sent me multiple vindictive messages implying that I did this to hurt her personally and the neighborhood is split 50/50 on who was in the wrong. So, am I a jerk?

Having a professional compete was amateurs isn’t fair. I think the rule about not allowing the poodle to compete was reasonable. Since the HOA disagrees, there’s no point in having a game that doesn’t give the other dogs a fair chance.

