Homeowner Followed The Rules And Always Paid Their Dues, So Getting A Trash Can Notice Exposed Their HOA’s Ridiculous Double Standard

Some HOAs like to act like they’re running a dictatorship instead of a neighborhood.

So when one homeowner got hit with an unfair warning for leaving their trash can out on actual trash day, they couldn’t believe the petty micromanaging.

And once they started noticing the HOA’s selective enforcement, it stopped feeling like a community and started feeling like a power trip.

HOA warned me over a trash can on pickup day. This is exhausting. I’m so tired of HOAs acting like they own people’s lives. Today I got a warning because my trash can was “visible from the street” for a few hours.

It was literally trash pickup day. I took it out, went to work, came back, and apparently that small window of time was a problem.

What really ticked me off is the double standard. There are houses here that leave their cans out all week, park wherever they want, break actual rules all the time, and nothing happens.

But the moment you slip once, you get a notice like you’ve done something illegal. I pay my dues. I keep my place clean. I don’t bother anyone.

And still I get micromanaged over the dumbest stuff by people who clearly have way too much time on their hands. How is this normal? Why does owning a place still feel like being supervised?

