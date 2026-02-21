Homeowner Is Upset That Neighborhood Cats Are Snagging Birds, So She’s Thinking About Taking The Cats To An Animal Shelter

Imagine being the new neighbor in the neighborhood and noticing that some of your neighbors are violating the HOA rule about keeping cats inside. Would you mind your own business, talk to the neighbors or report them to the HOA?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they’re thinking about doing something even more drastic than going to the HOA.

WIBTA for trapping all the neighborhood cats that come into my yard? I live in a suburban neighborhood where everyone is on a lot about 1/5 of an acre. I’m still relatively new (just hit one year) to the neighborhood and only know a couple of my neighbors. The few I know I’m on good terms with.

When I moved in, I noticed that there are around 5 cats that are constantly going through our yard. They don’t cause any damage to anything other than eating a lot of the birds (blue birds, cardinals, robins, finches, sparrows, etc.). I’ve seen the cats fishing babies out of the bird houses I’ve put up:'(. I spend a large amount of time gardening and I really enjoy seeing the birds at my feeders.

I want to trap my neighbors’ cats and drop them off at the shelter because they just let their pets roam free but I feel really bad about it because I also love cats. I have two cats but I never let them outside. My HOA also doesn’t allow pets to roam free but they’re pretty lax (for better or worse).

I know who one of the cats belongs to and I feel like talking to this neighbor is the right way to handle it. However, they’ve been in the neighborhood longer than I have and their cat has probably been touring the neighborhood its whole life. I also feel like if I talk to them and then everybody else’s cats start disappearing, word will get around that it’s me. WIBTA?

In this case, it might be best to go straight to the HOA who could probably make the homeowner keep the cats inside. Keeping the cats inside if better than taking them to the animal shelter.

