Homeowner Sold Their House To A Greedy Investor Who Demanded A Same-Day Close, But The Reality Of The Home’s Condition Didn’t Hit Until After The Check Cleared

Greed has a way of clouding a person’s judgement.

One homeowner watched an overly confident investor rush through the purchase of their home, convinced she’d scored an easy rental.

But when the investor realized the true condition of the house, it became clear she walked straight into a massive loss.

Keep reading for the full story!

investor wants to buy my house way over market value? sure no problem! My parents and their neighbor bought homes in an up-and-coming part of Florida about 20 years ago. We’re talking half-acre lots with 2,500-square-foot homes for around $130,000.

The condition of the neighbor’s home wasn’t quite as good.

Our neighbor’s home was a little smaller than my parents’, had no pool, and over the 20 years the only update was a new roof. Nothing else had been changed — everything was still original: appliances, paint, AC unit, cabinets, tile, and carpet. I wish I could say she took great care of it and never needed to change things, but that wasn’t the case. The house simply looked 20 years old.

So one day, the neighbor decided to sell — and she was surprised by the amount of buyers who were interested.

She’s a widow, and the house was huge for just her, so she decided to sell and take advantage of the market. She listed it for $400,000. Despite never putting a penny into it beyond the roof, the house went into a bidding war. The top bidder was an investor from California. She offered to pay $30,000 over asking, cover closing costs, and close the same day. Cue malicious compliance.

The investor had strict conditions for purchasing the house.

The investor had two stipulations: the neighbor had to take the house off the market immediately, and she had to turn over the key to the investor’s management company, with the cash held in escrow until the key was handed over and the seller’s paperwork was completed. Our neighbor was upfront about the condition of the home and even asked if the investor wanted her management company to inspect it first.

The investor wanted to move as fast as possible and didn’t think an inspection was necessary.

The investor said, “No, I’m renting the house and it doesn’t need to be painted. Just pull it off the market!” In the end, the investor essentially bought the home for about $450,000 when everything was said and done. So our neighbor immediately went to the management company’s office with her realtor, signed the paperwork, handed over the key, and received the check for the home.

Soon enough, reality finally fit this investor.

A few days later, our neighbor got a call from the investor. She was irate. The house was in disarray. It needed a paint job ASAP, along with new appliances and flooring at the very least. She demanded that our neighbor paint the house, saying she wouldn’t take ownership until that was done.

The neighbor was quick to remind her of their agreement.

Our neighbor responded, “It’s not my home anymore. It was signed over to you, and the check was handed to me and cleared. That house is no longer my problem. Enjoy!” This story came up because yesterday my parents called our old neighbor. There was a “For Sale” sign on the house again, and we were confused. Our old neighbor showed up and told us the story, and we were all laughing hysterically.

The investor is now in dire straits.

The investor has it listed for $430,000 — which anyone with eyes who tours it would never pay. And even if she somehow did get that price, she’d still be losing a **** ton of money. Who doesn’t love a story where greedy investors trying to inflate the market lose — and lose big?

It’s always a great day when the little guy wins for once.

What did Reddit have to say?

In today’s housing market, it seems like pretty much anything goes.

Being rich doesn’t automatically equal being smart.

It can be heartbreaking to realize you’ve been priced out of the market.

There’s a saying for something like this.

This investor might want to think through her next purchase a little more carefully!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.