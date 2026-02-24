Homeowner Was Asked By An Unfamiliar Neighbor For Access To Her WiFi, But She Chose Safety Over Sympathy

Modern life often blurs the line between being neighborly and protecting personal boundaries.

So when one homeowner was asked by an unfamiliar neighbor to share her Wi-Fi for “homework,” she had to decide whether her kindness should outweigh her caution.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my neighbors son (who I’ve never met)connect to my WIFI? I was away from home earlier today, and I got a Ring notification that someone was at my door. I answered, and he said, “Hey, I live next door. My Wi-Fi is out and I’m trying to finish my homework for school. Can I access your Wi-Fi to do my homework?”

Immediately, the homeowner was skeptical.

He looked to be in high school or older, and I have never met or talked to him before. I told him no and said sorry.

But when the kid reacted poorly, she started to feel a little guilty.

As he walked away, he was talking to himself, saying he just wanted to do his homework, and went back next door. I actually felt bad for not helping the kid out if it was a legitimate need. Currently, I’m not working, and my internet is something I make sure I pay so I can use it for job searches and, obviously, entertainment.

But at the same time, she doesn’t think it’s smart to just hand out her password.

Honestly, I’m not comfortable giving out my password to someone I don’t know to use my internet. Also, would he continue to want to use it tomorrow or the next day as well? Eventually, I’d have to change my password, and then would he come back over because he no longer could access it when I did? AITA for not letting the neighbor boy access my internet and giving him my password as well?

It pays to be kind, but with the cost of living, some people are forced to count every penny.

What did Reddit think?

There’s plenty of other places this kid could go to get internet.

This commenter shares a warning about trusting a stranger with your internet.

Luckily, there are certain safeguards that could help limit damage.

Guest WiFi networks could definitely be used for this purpose.

Sure, it’s possible nothing bad would have happened, but is it a risk that’s really worth taking?

It’s better safe than sorry.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.