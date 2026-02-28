Homeowner Was Told By A Nearby HOA To Remove His Backyard Clothesline, So His Front Yard Turned Into A Brightly Lit Laundry Protest

People say you shouldn’t air your dirty laundry in public — that is, unless someone leaves you no other choice.

So when one rural homeowner was told by a neighboring HOA that his backyard clothesline violated their precious standards, he and his colorful wardrobe took that message very personally.

Keep reading for the full story!

HOA retaliation So I have a friend that lives next to an HOA subdivision. My friend has lived here for 40 years, long before the area was developed. My friend has an outdoor clothesline for personal use.

Soon the homeowner received a petty complaint from the HOA.

Recently, the HOA sent a letter to my friend about the clothesline in his backyard not being in compliance with HOA regulations. My friend’s home is a well-maintained home and yard with acreage.

So instead of complying, the homeowner fought back in the best possible way.

In response to the HOA letter, my friend installed another clothesline in his front yard. He has made it a point to always have bright colored clothes hanging on the line 24/7, with a light on the line. I can’t wait to hear what the HOA is going to do.

Who does this HOA think they are?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Someone really needs to stand up to this horrible HOA.

It’s always good to make sure your bases are fully covered.

When the HOA goes low, sometimes you just have to go lower.

Why not try and make some money off this?

They wanted control over his backyard, so he gave them a front-yard fashion show instead.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.