Homeowners Took A Nightmare HOA To Court, But The Trouble-Making Board Hit Everyone With Liens Anyway

by Benjamin Cottrell

Homeownership comes with enough headaches without unexpected lawsuits coming your way.

So when a new neighbor who loved conflict moved in and started unnecessary drama with the HOA, the homeowners tried to end it in court and thought they’d won.

But instead of peace and quiet, they got slapped with liens and dragged right back into the fight.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

In court, hoa not in our chain of title

We have a small neighborhood: 14 lots, 7 homes.

We always got along until a new guy moved in and paired up with a local psycho.

A hostile bod takeover and a nightmare ensues, the list too long to elaborate.

So the homeowners took things to court.

We went to court and filed that MRTA extinguished the HOA after 30 years, per Florida law.

The judge finds that MRTA does not extinguish the C&R because they were never established and recorded by the developer in the first place before the lots were sold.

At first, it seemed the court was on their side.

The C&R were recorded after all the lots were sold.

There is no platt, and the judge stated a developer cannot put C&R on property he no longer owns.

There is no C&R or HOA on our deed or in our chain of title.

But the HOA wasn’t done with them yet.

You would think that would be the end of it, but no—they liened us anyway after the ruling.

They are claiming since we have been participants in the HOA, we have to continue.

An agreement still can’t be reached.

They are claiming the judge said the C&R were not extinguished, but leave out the second half of the judge’s ruling: that they were never there to extinguish.

We’re back in court…..

This sounds like a headache no homeowner would want to deal with.

What did Reddit think?

This user chimes in with their recommended course of action.

Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 6.18.42 PM Homeowners Took A Nightmare HOA To Court, But The Trouble Making Board Hit Everyone With Liens Anyway

This commenter knows this won’t be an easy lawsuit to win.

Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 6.19.24 PM Homeowners Took A Nightmare HOA To Court, But The Trouble Making Board Hit Everyone With Liens Anyway

A counter suit might be the best way to go here.

Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 6.19.52 PM Homeowners Took A Nightmare HOA To Court, But The Trouble Making Board Hit Everyone With Liens Anyway

If the HOA was never even valid, then what were all those fees for?

Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 6.20.17 PM Homeowners Took A Nightmare HOA To Court, But The Trouble Making Board Hit Everyone With Liens Anyway

If this HOA wanted a fight that badly, they’d have to do it in front of a judge.

