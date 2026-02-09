Homeowners Were Ordered To Give Up Their Driveways For Five Days, So An HOA Road Repair Plan Turned Daily Life Into A Parking Nightmare

HOAs are meant to keep communities running smoothly, but poor planning can bring daily life to a standstill.

So when a townhouse resident was told their driveway would be unusable for nearly a week — without any realistic backup parking — the problem became impossible to ignore.

Keep reading for the full story.

HOA is planning to tearup driveway to repour concrete, said we need to find alternate parking for 5 days when there is absolutely no alternate parking. Our neighborhood consists of numerous townhouses, each with their own garage that you enter by driving up the driveway and into.

Parking has always been somewhat of a challenge in this neighborhood.

Some people park in their driveway, and other people park in the garage. As for guest parking, there are exactly 3 spots to park (meanwhile there are about 25 homes on this street), which are always taken by residents, making it nearly impossible to have friends over. You cannot park on the road itself because it’s all one big red curb fire lane. The neighborhood road was also deemed too thin by the fire marshal to allow residents or guests to park on it.

But then the HOA managed to make matters even worse.

We recently received a notice that the HOA will be doing concrete repair on certain people’s driveways if they have been spray-painted pink. Mine has been.

The HOA was very strict about their guidelines and homeowners started raising some legitimate concerns.

They plan to take one day to tear up the driveway, one day to pour the concrete, and then said we cannot use the driveway for three days after it’s poured. So that’s five days we cannot use our driveway. The problem is, we park in the garage.

The HOA really doesn’t seem to care how much of a massive inconvenience this is to homeowners.

The HOA letter simply says to “find alternative parking,” but there is absolutely zero alternative parking. The neighborhood is directly off of a very busy main road. I’m not sure how they expect 25 families to just magically not use their vehicles for five days straight, as if nobody has jobs or appointments they need to get to.

The HOA is also making it impossible to plan ahead.

On top of that, they also keep moving the date for when they plan on doing this. Originally it was going to start this week, but living in Oregon, it’s always raining this time of year, so they’ve pushed it back. So not only do they expect everyone to magically find parking elsewhere when it’s literally impossible to do so, but they also can’t even give people a consistent date for when this will all occur.

Sounds like the HOA is being pretty heartless.

Commenters weigh in with their thoughts.

Maybe it’s possible to get some outside help to reason with the HOA.

This commenter has a hot tip.

This user sounds like they side with the HOA.

The least the HOA could do would be providing reimbursement.

In this HOA community, “figure it out” is apparently the official parking policy.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.