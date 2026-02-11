Hotel Employee Received A Late-Night Call From A Guest Demanding His Deposit Back, But He Discovers The Guest Paid A Cash Deposit And Checked Out Without Picking It Up

Some phone calls really leave you wondering how people have made it so far in life.

What would you do if a former hotel guest angrily demanded to know why he hadn’t received his cash deposit back? Would you explain it to him in plain English? Or would you sit there, stunned that he hadn’t figured it out yet?

In the following story, one hotel employee finds himself in this situation and can’t believe the guy couldn’t figure it out. Here’s what happened.

Does Not Compute The time was 12:34 am. A phone rings. “Crab Fort Inn and Suites, how may I help you?” “My name is Rick Richard, and I checked out this morning. Now I’m sitting here wondering why I haven’t gotten my deposit back. What is going on?!”

He paid a cash deposit.

“Alright, I’m sorry about that, Mr. Richard. Let me check your folio to see what’s happening… So, upon checking, I don’t see any deposit holds on your card, and none were posted last night. Are you sure you aren’t seeing the room charge?” RR: “What? No! I paid a cash deposit! Why haven’t I gotten it back?!” “A cash deposit, you said?”

The guest still didn’t understand.

RR: “Yes!” “And you didn’t stop by the front desk to check out and retrieve your cash deposit?” RR: “No, I just left my keys in the room.” “Oh….”

Yikes! Wonder if he figured it out eventually.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This won’t always work.

This place doesn’t accept cash.

How do people forget cold, hard cash?!

He should’ve just told the guy to come pick it up. No need to drag this on.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.