How Do Antiperspirants Work And When Should You Apply Them For The Best Results?

Sweating is a natural process that is actually quite healthy. It is an effective way to keep our body temperature well regulated, and it can also help keep the skin properly hydrated and control microbes. That being said, most people don’t want to sweat through their shirt or dress, and so, humans invented antiperspirants.

If you want to ensure your antiperspirant works as well as possible, you might think that you should apply it to your underarms first thing in the morning so that it will last throughout the day. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHS), however, that is not the case. They explain:

“For best results, use your antiperspirant in the evening. Sweat production is at its lowest at night, and evening application gives the active ingredients in antiperspirants time overnight to get into your pores in order to block perspiration when the sun comes up and you really get moving.”

Even if you are going to shower in the morning, it is best to apply it at night (and then again after your shower, if you wish). Your shower won’t entirely clear away the existing antiperspirant, so putting it on just before bed means it gets to work its way into your pours where it can be most effective.

This is because of the way an antiperspirant works. This product uses aluminum salts in order to prevent you from sweating. They dissolve into your skin from the sweat and then plug up your sweat glands, so they don’t produce anymore sweat.

You don’t have to worry about the glands getting clogged up or causing swelling though because they have a natural method of regulating how much sweat they produce. When they are clogged up (either from existing sweat, or from an antiperspirant) they slow down or stop production.

It normally takes 2-3 days for the antiperspirant to completely get out of your system, but it does happen gradually, which is why it is important to apply it daily, and in the evening, if you want to get the best results.

