Husband Loves Buying Luxury Gifts For His Wife With Sentimental Value, So He Feels Frustrated That She Shares Them With Her Twin Sister

Gift-giving can carry emotional meaning beyond price tags.

The following story involves a husband who loves giving gifts to his wife.

But his wife chose to share them with her twin sister.

He thinks this is unacceptable.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting my wife’s twin sister to wear clothes I personally gifted my wife? I’m married and my wife has an identical twin sister. They’re extremely close. They have shared clothes and other items their whole lives. I honestly don’t have a problem with that in general. Where I struggle is with items I specifically buy for my wife. These items have some sentimental value to me

This man gives gifts meant only for his wife.

I take gift-giving seriously. When I give her something, especially clothing or shoes, it’s usually intentional and personal. To me, those gifts are meant for her, from me. Some added context: My wife isn’t originally from the U.S. She moved here a couple of years ago from Colombia. A lot of experiences here are still new to her.

He found out that his wife lent the jacket he gave her to her twin sister.

Around Thanksgiving, I took her to visit my university for the first time ever. It was her first college campus visit. It meant a lot to me to share that with her. I bought her an alumni sweater from my school. It was a keepsake from that day. Later on, I found out her twin sister wore it several times. She wore it out on dates, to the gym, and to her boyfriend’s house, who I really dislike.

Even the luxury bags he gifted her were shared with her sister.

This has happened with other things too. I’ve bought her some more expensive and meaningful items. This includes her first pair of luxury shoes, Alexander McQueens. It also includes a pair of matching Jordans, one for me and one for her. Those were also shared with her sister.

He isn’t trying to control her, but he didn’t want her to share the gifts.

For me, it’s not really about the money. It’s more about what those items represent. It’s about the memories attached to them. Outside of sentimental gifts like this, I don’t care what clothes they share. I’m not trying to control what my wife wears. I’m not trying to interfere with her relationship with her sister.

She gets defensive whenever he brings up the issue.

I’ve brought this up calmly before and explained how I feel. She tends to get defensive. Sharing with her sister has always been normal for them. So, am I overreacting for wanting certain gifts I give my wife to stay personal between us. Or should I just let it go?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Personal gifts should be treasured, not shared with your twin.

