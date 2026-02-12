Husband Told Off His Wife For Letting Her Sister’s Family Use Their Great Wolf Lodge Suite’s Bathroom Without His Permission

It should be super fun to vacation with extended family, as long as there are boundaries.

AITA for not wanting family to shower in our hotel room after checkout? For Christmas, I purchased the Grand Suite at Great Wolf Lodge (sleeps 8 people and is divided into two rooms) for my family and one of our close friend’s family. There was a promotion and it was a great deal. My wife and I have two kids and our friends also have two kids. We are really looking forward to it.

Today my wife was hanging out with her sister and, coincidentally, her sister had used the same promotion and booked a room with another family the night BEFORE we got there. My wife called me on her way home and said she gave permission for her sister’s family and their friends’ family I’ve met a couple times at her sister’s kid’s birthday parties to use our showers in our room on their checkout day. I know virtually nothing about this other family, other than their boy is a little jerk.

I protested and said I wish she would have asked me first because while I don’t mind her sister’s family using our room (they are great and I like them…I have no problem with them using our bathrooms whatsoever), I don’t want the other family/kids I don’t know all over our rooms. Also, since we have our own friends there sharing our room it violates their space also and it’s inconsiderate without asking them. She thinks I’m being unreasonable and hung up on me. I think I’m being super reasonable and considerate.

Massive overstep! The entitlement is bizarre.

Good idea. I don’t even know if this is allowed.

I agree with both points.

SO weird. Who does this?!

Very true. Don’t be a pushover.

This is supposed to be fun, not chaos.

