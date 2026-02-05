Internet Technician Parked In Resident-Only Parking At An Apartment Building, But Then His Customer Demands He Park Somewhere Else Or She’ll Call The Cops

Imagine working at a job where you have to visit customers at their residences.

I can’t park here? Now you wait Colleague of mine worked a few years as an Internet technician for an service provider, and did installations and maintenance, etc. One day, he gets called out to fix someone’s router or something. He pulls up in the company van to the address and it’s an apartment building in a busy area with little parking. He sees a few spaces for residents only and thinks “I’ll just stop there, unload my equipment at the apartment then find a proper space.”

As soon as he does, a lady from the apartment starts shouting at him that he’s in a residents-only spot, clear off or she’ll call the police, etc. My colleague tries to explain it’s just a quick drop-off but she insists, so not wanting to cause trouble, he leaves and parks far away. On getting back to the address where the issue he was sent out to fix was, he knocks on the door and… lo and behold, it’s the same woman who shouted at him earlier. From her expression, he could tell she recognised him, but he plays dumb and pretends not to recognise her.

He starts the repairs and after a little while, says “I need to get something from the van, but it will take a while, because I couldn’t park here.” The lady is all “oh, you can park outside in the residents parking, it isn’t a problem” but he insisted. “No, no, I wouldn’t want to upset anyone here, I’ll leave the van where it is” and so he leaves and takes around half an hour to get back. He does this a couple of times, fixes the problem and leaves, while all the while, the lady didn’t open her mouth.

