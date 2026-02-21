IT Department Takes Way Too Long Resolving Issues, So Another Department Starts Flooding Them With Tickets For Every Single Glitch

Imagine working for a company where the IT department is slow to resolve issues and sometimes never seems to get around to even looking at the issue.

Would you resort to using workarounds, or would you be furious and insist that IT needs to do their jobs?

In this story, one department has been dealing with IT workers who they view as lazy. They finally found an effective way to get their IT issues resolved.

MOAR TICKETS! A combination of executive manglement, laziness, and too much work means that our IT department is rarely on top of everything. When it comes to my department this tends to manifest in two ways. Either they ignore our problems or a temporary workaround is developed which requires extra effort on our part and then they ignore the problem, rendering the temporary workaround a permanent solution. For entirely too long the most common “solution” IT would offer was to tell us to cancel the offending order, reenter it, and hope the glitch doesn’t recur. You may notice that means that my department is left doing significantly more work so IT doesn’t have to do theirs.

We would, of course, complain and be told to enter a ticket for any new issue. In times past we would submit one ticket for any specific glitch, no matter how many times it occurred, to save IT the trouble of having to close duplicate tickets but with their reticence to get anything done, we had to get creative. We started submitting a ticket for each new issue, every instance of a glitch, even if that particular glitch had already been reported on as happening on a different order. The number of tickets we were submitting exploded.

We started submitting tickets for issues “temporarily resolved” six months ago in addition to any new glitches. And there were a lot of issues since our new computer system hadn’t been red lined before they pushed it out to us. To make matters worse, we even submitted tickets for orders that we went ahead and resolved on our own using the prescribed workarounds.

Manglement started to become very upset with IT over the massive amount of unclosed tickets and IT started panicking, asking us to hold off on submitting so tickets. We graciously back off for a week and allow IT to clean up their queues but then they’re back to their old habits of not fixing our problems so we turn up the heat again. When IT asked us to back off again the more polite among us told them, “This is what you asked us to do”, or, “we just want to keep you informed on the progress”, but our boss, Sara, flat out told IT, “My team doesn’t have time to cover for you. Do your job and solve our problems.” Eventually eventually IT got the message and started solving the underlying problems but even now there are some problems they are only getting to after two years of complaints.

